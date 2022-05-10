 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vedant Fashions Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.25 crore, up 54.66% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 296.25 crore in March 2022 up 54.66% from Rs. 191.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.70 crore in March 2022 up 86.33% from Rs. 47.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.11 crore in March 2022 up 63.96% from Rs. 94.60 crore in March 2021.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2021.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 988.40 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)

Vedant Fashions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 296.25 384.75 191.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 296.25 384.75 191.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.02 35.21 27.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 53.22 59.21 33.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.37 2.16 -21.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.59 17.91 10.59
Depreciation 26.89 24.36 22.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.78 78.78 55.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.12 167.13 62.57
Other Income 11.10 11.38 9.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.22 178.51 71.84
Interest 8.64 7.55 6.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.59 170.96 65.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.59 170.96 65.64
Tax 30.88 43.15 18.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.70 127.80 47.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.70 127.80 47.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.70 127.80 47.60
Equity Share Capital 24.27 24.27 24.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.63 5.23 1.92
Diluted EPS 3.63 5.23 1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.63 5.27 1.92
Diluted EPS 3.63 5.23 1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retailing #Vedant Fashions
first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.