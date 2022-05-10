Vedant Fashions Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.25 crore, up 54.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.25 crore in March 2022 up 54.66% from Rs. 191.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.70 crore in March 2022 up 86.33% from Rs. 47.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.11 crore in March 2022 up 63.96% from Rs. 94.60 crore in March 2021.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2021.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 988.40 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)