Vedant Fashions Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.95 crore, up 103.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.95 crore in June 2022 up 103.14% from Rs. 159.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.87 crore in June 2022 up 123.23% from Rs. 45.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.16 crore in June 2022 up 93.96% from Rs. 87.73 crore in June 2021.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2021.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,211.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)