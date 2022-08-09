 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedant Fashions Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.95 crore, up 103.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 324.95 crore in June 2022 up 103.14% from Rs. 159.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.87 crore in June 2022 up 123.23% from Rs. 45.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.16 crore in June 2022 up 93.96% from Rs. 87.73 crore in June 2021.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2021.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,211.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

Vedant Fashions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 324.95 296.25 159.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 324.95 296.25 159.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.71 38.02 15.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.89 53.22 25.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.38 -22.37 -3.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.99 16.59 10.65
Depreciation 26.40 26.89 20.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.69 66.78 42.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.65 117.12 48.32
Other Income 7.11 11.10 18.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.76 128.22 66.84
Interest 7.84 8.64 5.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 135.92 119.59 61.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 135.92 119.59 61.12
Tax 35.05 30.88 15.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.87 88.70 45.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.87 88.70 45.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 100.87 88.70 45.19
Equity Share Capital 24.27 24.27 24.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 3.63 1.86
Diluted EPS 4.16 3.63 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 3.63 1.86
Diluted EPS 4.16 3.63 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
