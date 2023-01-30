 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedant Fashions Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.43 crore, up 14.73% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 441.43 crore in December 2022 up 14.73% from Rs. 384.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.35 crore in December 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 127.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.45 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 202.87 crore in December 2021.

Vedant Fashions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 441.43 246.92 384.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 441.43 246.92 384.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.67 40.78 35.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.10 56.49 59.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.56 -44.72 2.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.28 13.53 17.91
Depreciation 25.05 24.89 24.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.35 65.41 78.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.42 90.54 167.13
Other Income 9.98 9.71 11.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 209.40 100.25 178.51
Interest 7.46 7.73 7.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 201.95 92.52 170.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 201.95 92.52 170.96
Tax 51.60 23.50 43.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 150.35 69.02 127.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 150.35 69.02 127.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 150.35 69.02 127.80
Equity Share Capital 24.28 24.27 24.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.19 2.84 5.23
Diluted EPS 6.19 2.84 5.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.19 2.84 5.27
Diluted EPS 6.19 2.84 5.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited