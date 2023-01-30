English
    Vedant Fashions Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.43 crore, up 14.73% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 441.43 crore in December 2022 up 14.73% from Rs. 384.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.35 crore in December 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 127.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.45 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 202.87 crore in December 2021.

    Vedant Fashions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations441.43246.92384.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations441.43246.92384.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.6740.7835.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.1056.4959.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.56-44.722.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2813.5317.91
    Depreciation25.0524.8924.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.3565.4178.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.4290.54167.13
    Other Income9.989.7111.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax209.40100.25178.51
    Interest7.467.737.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax201.9592.52170.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax201.9592.52170.96
    Tax51.6023.5043.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities150.3569.02127.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period150.3569.02127.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates150.3569.02127.80
    Equity Share Capital24.2824.2724.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.192.845.23
    Diluted EPS6.192.845.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.192.845.27
    Diluted EPS6.192.845.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited