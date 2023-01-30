Vedant Fashions Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.43 crore, up 14.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.43 crore in December 2022 up 14.73% from Rs. 384.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.35 crore in December 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 127.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.45 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 202.87 crore in December 2021.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.23 in December 2021.

