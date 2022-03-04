Vedant Fashions Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 384.75 crore, up 27.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.75 crore in December 2021 up 27.59% from Rs. 301.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.80 crore in December 2021 up 24.14% from Rs. 102.95 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.87 crore in December 2021 up 21.07% from Rs. 167.57 crore in December 2020.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.15 in December 2020.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 863.65 on March 03, 2022 (NSE)