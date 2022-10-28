VCK Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, down 3.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in September 2022 down 3.47% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 19.97% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

VCK Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

VCK Capital shares closed at 12.79 on October 27, 2022 (BSE)