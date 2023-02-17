VCK Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in December 2022 up 6.74% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 261.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 466.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.