VCK Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in December 2022 up 6.74% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 261.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 466.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

VCK Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

VCK Capital shares closed at 32.60 on February 16, 2023 (BSE)