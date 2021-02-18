VCK Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 82.33% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VCK Capital Market Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2020 down 82.33% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 116.56% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 116.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.
VCK Capital shares closed at 1.71 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)
|VCK Capital Market Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.86
|--
|4.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.86
|--
|4.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.85
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|4.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.24
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.24
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.05
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|9.06
|9.06
|9.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.06
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.06
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.06
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.06
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited