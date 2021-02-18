VCK Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 82.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2020 down 82.33% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 116.56% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 116.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

VCK Capital shares closed at 1.71 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)