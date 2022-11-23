VC&FL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 3.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2022 up 14.4% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2021.

VC&FL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2021.

