    VC&FL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 3.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2022 up 14.4% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2021.

    VC&FL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2021.

    VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)

    Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.812.772.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.812.772.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.782.752.43
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.782.752.43
    Interest2.612.572.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.170.180.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.170.180.17
    Tax0.040.050.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.130.130.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.130.130.13
    Equity Share Capital4.354.354.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.310.29
    Diluted EPS0.300.310.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.310.29
    Diluted EPS0.300.310.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm