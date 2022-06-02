VC&FL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, up 30.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2022 up 30.93% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 138.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2021.

VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)