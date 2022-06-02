 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VC&FL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, up 30.93% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2022 up 30.93% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 138.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2021.

VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)

Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.61 2.55 2.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.61 2.55 2.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.01 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.27 0.02 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.34 2.52 1.86
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.34 2.52 1.86
Interest 2.32 2.35 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.17 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.17 -0.01
Tax 0.03 0.04 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.13 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.13 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 4.35 4.35 4.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.29 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.29 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.29 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.29 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Vardhan Capital &amp; Finance Limi #VC&amp;FL
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:11 pm
