    VC&FL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, down 2.64% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in June 2023 down 2.64% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 4.1% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 down 2.55% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

    VC&FL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

    VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)

    Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.701.502.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.701.502.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.210.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.681.292.75
    Other Income--0.05--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.681.352.75
    Interest2.491.292.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.190.050.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.190.050.18
    Tax0.050.030.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.020.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.020.13
    Equity Share Capital4.354.354.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.050.31
    Diluted EPS0.320.050.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.050.31
    Diluted EPS0.320.050.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:11 pm

