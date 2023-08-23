VC&FL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, down 2.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in June 2023 down 2.64% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 4.1% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 down 2.55% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

VC&FL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)