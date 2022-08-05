 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

VC&FL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore in June 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 6.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022 up 18.03% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2021.

VC&FL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2021.

VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)

Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.77 2.61 2.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.77 2.61 2.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.00 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.27 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.75 2.34 2.33
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.75 2.34 2.33
Interest 2.57 2.32 2.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 0.01 0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.18 0.01 0.19
Tax 0.05 0.03 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.13 -0.02 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.13 -0.02 0.14
Equity Share Capital 4.35 4.35 4.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 -0.04 0.33
Diluted EPS 0.31 -0.04 0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 -0.04 0.33
Diluted EPS 0.31 -0.04 0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Vardhan Capital &amp; Finance Limi #VC&amp;FL
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:15 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.