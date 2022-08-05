VC&FL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore in June 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 6.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022 up 18.03% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2021.

VC&FL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2021.

VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)