VC&FL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore, up 17.91% Y-o-Y
August 05, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.77 crore in June 2022 up 17.91% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 6.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022 up 18.03% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2021.
VC&FL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2021.
|Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.77
|2.61
|2.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.77
|2.61
|2.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.27
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.75
|2.34
|2.33
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.75
|2.34
|2.33
|Interest
|2.57
|2.32
|2.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.01
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.01
|0.19
|Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.13
|-0.02
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.13
|-0.02
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|4.35
|4.35
|4.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|-0.04
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|-0.04
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|-0.04
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|-0.04
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited