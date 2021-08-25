VC&FL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 11.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in June 2021 up 11.73% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 54.09% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2021 up 14.22% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2020.

VC&FL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)