VC&FL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi are:Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 12.21% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 6.73% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 up 12.3% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021.
VC&FL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2021. VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)
Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.862.812.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.862.812.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.000.000.01
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.030.020.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.832.782.52
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.832.782.52
Interest2.672.612.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.160.170.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.160.170.17
Tax0.040.040.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.120.130.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.130.13
Equity Share Capital4.354.354.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.270.300.29
Diluted EPS0.270.300.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.270.300.29
Diluted EPS0.270.300.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

