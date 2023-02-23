English
    VC&FL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi are:Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 12.21% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 6.73% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 up 12.3% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021.
    VC&FL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2021.VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.862.812.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.862.812.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.832.782.52
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.832.782.52
    Interest2.672.612.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.160.170.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.160.170.17
    Tax0.040.040.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.120.130.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.130.13
    Equity Share Capital4.354.354.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.300.29
    Diluted EPS0.270.300.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.300.29
    Diluted EPS0.270.300.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

