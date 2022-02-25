VC&FL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, up 21.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in December 2021 up 21.82% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 2.89% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021 up 24.75% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2020.

VC&FL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2020.

VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)