VC&FL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 14.81% Y-o-Y

February 19, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in December 2020 down 14.81% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 43.09% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2020 up 0.5% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2019.
VC&FL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.
VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)
|Vardhan Capital & Finance Limi
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.09
|2.05
|2.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.09
|2.05
|2.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.05
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.02
|1.98
|2.01
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.02
|1.98
|2.01
|Interest
|1.84
|1.82
|1.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.16
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.16
|0.09
|Tax
|0.05
|0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.13
|0.12
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.13
|0.12
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|4.67
|4.67
|4.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.25
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.25
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.25
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.25
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited