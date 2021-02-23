VC&FL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in December 2020 down 14.81% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 43.09% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2020 up 0.5% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2019.

VC&FL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

VC&FL shares closed at 0.00 on February 10, 2020 (BSE)