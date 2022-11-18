VBC Ferro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.98 crore, up 38628.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.98 crore in September 2022 up 38628.63% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 107.49% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 9750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

VBC Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

VBC Ferro shares closed at 62.20 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.64% returns over the last 6 months and 218.97% over the last 12 months.