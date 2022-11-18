 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VBC Ferro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.98 crore, up 38628.63% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VBC Ferro Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.98 crore in September 2022 up 38628.63% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 107.49% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 9750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

VBC Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

VBC Ferro shares closed at 62.20 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.64% returns over the last 6 months and 218.97% over the last 12 months.

VBC Ferro Alloys
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.98 55.71 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.98 55.71 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.13 14.80 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.29 1.13 --
Power & Fuel 21.68 -- --
Employees Cost 1.62 1.38 0.22
Depreciation 1.78 1.78 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.00 32.89 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.94 3.73 -1.80
Other Income 1.10 0.77 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 4.50 -1.62
Interest 0.01 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.15 4.46 -1.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.15 4.46 -1.63
Tax 0.02 0.74 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.12 3.72 -1.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.12 3.72 -1.63
Equity Share Capital 16.40 16.40 16.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 2.27 -0.99
Diluted EPS 0.07 2.27 -0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 2.27 -0.99
Diluted EPS 0.07 2.27 -0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results #VBC Ferro #VBC Ferro Alloys
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm