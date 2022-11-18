English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    VBC Ferro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.98 crore, up 38628.63% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VBC Ferro Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.98 crore in September 2022 up 38628.63% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 107.49% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 9750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    VBC Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

    VBC Ferro shares closed at 62.20 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.64% returns over the last 6 months and 218.97% over the last 12 months.

    VBC Ferro Alloys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.9855.710.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.9855.710.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.1314.80--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.291.13--
    Power & Fuel21.68----
    Employees Cost1.621.380.22
    Depreciation1.781.781.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.0032.890.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.943.73-1.80
    Other Income1.100.770.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.154.50-1.62
    Interest0.010.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.154.46-1.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.154.46-1.63
    Tax0.020.74--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.123.72-1.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.123.72-1.63
    Equity Share Capital16.4016.4016.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.072.27-0.99
    Diluted EPS0.072.27-0.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.072.27-0.99
    Diluted EPS0.072.27-0.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results #VBC Ferro #VBC Ferro Alloys
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm