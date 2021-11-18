VBC Ferro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 89.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2021 down 89.55% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021 up 91.92% from Rs. 20.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 up 99.88% from Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2020.

VBC Ferro shares closed at 19.80 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.74% returns over the last 6 months and 24.06% over the last 12 months.