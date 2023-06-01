VBC Ferro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.54 crore, down 40.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.54 crore in March 2023 down 40.73% from Rs. 78.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 up 394.7% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 up 1437.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

VBC Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.

VBC Ferro shares closed at 40.45 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.84% returns over the last 6 months and -9.51% over the last 12 months.