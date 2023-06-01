English
    VBC Ferro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.54 crore, down 40.73% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VBC Ferro Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.54 crore in March 2023 down 40.73% from Rs. 78.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 up 394.7% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2023 up 1437.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    VBC Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.

    VBC Ferro shares closed at 40.45 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.84% returns over the last 6 months and -9.51% over the last 12 months.

    VBC Ferro Alloys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.5437.4478.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.5437.4478.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1310.9727.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.307.921.69
    Power & Fuel22.15----
    Employees Cost0.571.602.60
    Depreciation1.781.781.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.2723.4251.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-8.26-5.82
    Other Income2.572.414.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.91-5.84-1.38
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.91-5.85-1.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.91-5.85-1.39
    Tax-2.30-0.530.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.21-5.32-1.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.21-5.32-1.43
    Equity Share Capital16.4016.4016.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.57-3.24-0.39
    Diluted EPS2.57-3.24-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.57-3.24-0.39
    Diluted EPS2.57-3.24-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

