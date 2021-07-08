VBC Ferro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 65.91% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VBC Ferro Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2021 down 65.91% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2021 down 2899.29% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.46 crore in March 2021 down 19609.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.
VBC Ferro shares closed at 24.35 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.67% returns over the last 6 months and 50.77% over the last 12 months.
|VBC Ferro Alloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.32
|0.46
|0.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.32
|0.46
|0.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.13
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|--
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|18.63
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.30
|0.37
|Depreciation
|1.63
|1.65
|1.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.01
|0.24
|0.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.97
|-1.86
|-1.74
|Other Income
|6.87
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.09
|-1.86
|-1.71
|Interest
|0.48
|0.02
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.57
|-1.88
|-1.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.09
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.57
|-1.88
|-0.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.57
|-1.88
|-0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.57
|-1.88
|-0.79
|Equity Share Capital
|16.40
|16.40
|16.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.38
|-1.15
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-14.38
|-1.15
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.38
|-1.15
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-14.38
|-1.15
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited