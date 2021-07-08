VBC Ferro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 65.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2021 down 65.91% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2021 down 2899.29% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.46 crore in March 2021 down 19609.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

VBC Ferro shares closed at 24.35 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.67% returns over the last 6 months and 50.77% over the last 12 months.