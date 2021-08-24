VBC Ferro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 239.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 239.84% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021 up 11.43% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 48.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

VBC Ferro shares closed at 20.65 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)