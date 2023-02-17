 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

VBC Ferro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.44 crore, up 176.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VBC Ferro Alloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.44 crore in December 2022 up 176.85% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2022 down 1561.35% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 298.05% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

VBC Ferro Alloys
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.44 35.98 13.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.44 35.98 13.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.97 15.13 6.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.92 -10.29 -6.57
Power & Fuel -- 21.68 --
Employees Cost 1.60 1.62 0.39
Depreciation 1.78 1.78 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.42 7.00 11.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.26 -0.94 0.42
Other Income 2.41 1.10 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.84 0.15 0.45
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.85 0.15 0.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.85 0.15 0.36
Tax -0.53 0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.32 0.12 0.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.32 0.12 0.36
Equity Share Capital 16.40 16.40 16.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.24 0.07 0.22
Diluted EPS -3.24 0.07 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.24 0.07 0.22
Diluted EPS -3.24 0.07 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited