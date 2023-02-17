VBC Ferro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.44 crore, up 176.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VBC Ferro Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.44 crore in December 2022 up 176.85% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2022 down 1561.35% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 298.05% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
VBC Ferro shares closed at 47.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.84% returns over the last 6 months and 81.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|VBC Ferro Alloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.44
|35.98
|13.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.44
|35.98
|13.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.97
|15.13
|6.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.92
|-10.29
|-6.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|21.68
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|1.62
|0.39
|Depreciation
|1.78
|1.78
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.42
|7.00
|11.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.26
|-0.94
|0.42
|Other Income
|2.41
|1.10
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.84
|0.15
|0.45
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.85
|0.15
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.85
|0.15
|0.36
|Tax
|-0.53
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.32
|0.12
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.32
|0.12
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|16.40
|16.40
|16.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.24
|0.07
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-3.24
|0.07
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.24
|0.07
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-3.24
|0.07
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited