    VBC Ferro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.44 crore, up 176.85% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VBC Ferro Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.44 crore in December 2022 up 176.85% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2022 down 1561.35% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 298.05% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

    VBC Ferro shares closed at 47.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.84% returns over the last 6 months and 81.71% over the last 12 months.

    VBC Ferro Alloys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.4435.9813.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.4435.9813.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.9715.136.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.92-10.29-6.57
    Power & Fuel--21.68--
    Employees Cost1.601.620.39
    Depreciation1.781.781.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.427.0011.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.26-0.940.42
    Other Income2.411.100.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.840.150.45
    Interest0.010.010.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.850.150.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.850.150.36
    Tax-0.530.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.320.120.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.320.120.36
    Equity Share Capital16.4016.4016.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.240.070.22
    Diluted EPS-3.240.070.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.240.070.22
    Diluted EPS-3.240.070.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm