VBC Ferro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.44 crore, up 176.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.44 crore in December 2022 up 176.85% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2022 down 1561.35% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 298.05% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

VBC Ferro shares closed at 47.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.84% returns over the last 6 months and 81.71% over the last 12 months.