VBC Ferro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 71.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2020 down 71.45% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2020 up 80.3% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 97.24% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2019.

VBC Ferro shares closed at 13.20 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.84% returns over the last 6 months and -34.98% over the last 12 months.