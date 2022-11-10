VB Desai Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 4.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in September 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 175.37% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

VB Desai Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

VB Desai Fin shares closed at 9.59 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.44% returns over the last 6 months and 79.25% over the last 12 months.