VB Desai Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 4.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 4.69% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 32.16% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

VB Desai Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

VB Desai Fin shares closed at 9.47 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.50% over the last 12 months.