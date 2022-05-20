VB Desai Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 12.78% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 53.18% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 40.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

VB Desai Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2021.

VB Desai Fin shares closed at 9.56 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.36% returns over the last 6 months and 122.84% over the last 12 months.