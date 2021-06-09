VB Desai Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 8.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2021 down 8.32% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021 up 188.46% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

VB Desai Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2020.

VB Desai Fin shares closed at 4.80 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months and 92.00% over the last 12 months.