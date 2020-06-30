VB Desai Fin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 9.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2020 down 9.41% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 up 114.21% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 134.69% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.

VB Desai Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2019.

VB Desai Fin shares closed at 3.15 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)