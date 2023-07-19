VB Desai Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in June 2023 up 21.32% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 51.85% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

VB Desai Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

VB Desai Fin shares closed at 9.69 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.34% returns over the last 6 months and 20.37% over the last 12 months.