VB Desai Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 20.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 20.79% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 46.18% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 52.17% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

VB Desai Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2021.

VB Desai Fin shares closed at 8.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 46.80% over the last 12 months.