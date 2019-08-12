VB Desai Fin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 22.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2019 up 22.14% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019 up 300% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2019 up 322.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

VB Desai Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2018.

VB Desai Fin shares closed at 6.79 on August 08, 2019 (BSE)