VB Desai Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 0.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 0.02% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 24.61% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.