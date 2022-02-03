VB Desai Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 90.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2021 up 90.31% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 315.65% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

VB Desai Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

VB Desai Fin shares closed at 10.02 on February 02, 2022 (BSE)