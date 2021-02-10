VB Desai Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 54.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2020 down 54.88% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 153.36% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

VB Desai Fin shares closed at 4.66 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)