VB Desai Fin Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 52.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in December 2019 up 52.29% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019 up 117.79% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

VB Desai Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2018.

VB Desai Fin shares closed at 4.49 on January 29, 2020 (BSE)