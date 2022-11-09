Vaxtex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore, up 90.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore in September 2022 up 90.59% from Rs. 9.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 89.45% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 down 58.27% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

Vaxtex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2021.

Vaxtex shares closed at 11.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -65.43% returns over the last 6 months and -42.86% over the last 12 months.