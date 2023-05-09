Vaxtex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore, down 48.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore in March 2023 down 48.21% from Rs. 32.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 356.02% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 60.81% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

Vaxtex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Vaxtex shares closed at 2.40 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -55.39% returns over the last 6 months and -85.19% over the last 12 months.