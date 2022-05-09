 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vaxtex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore, up 92.04% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaxtex Cotfab are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore in March 2022 up 92.04% from Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 174.06% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 45.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Vaxtex shares closed at 29.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Vaxtex Cotfab
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.00 16.40
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.00 16.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.93 9.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.99 6.38
Power & Fuel 0.47 0.14
Employees Cost 0.36 0.15
Depreciation 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 0.67 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.48 0.06
Other Income 0.18 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.66 0.26
Interest 0.22 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.44 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.44 -0.03
Tax 0.52 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 10.04 6.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
