Vaxtex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore, up 92.04% Y-o-Y
May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaxtex Cotfab are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore in March 2022 up 92.04% from Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 174.06% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 45.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.
Vaxtex shares closed at 29.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)
|Vaxtex Cotfab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.00
|16.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.00
|16.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|30.93
|9.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.99
|6.38
|Power & Fuel
|0.47
|0.14
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.26
|Interest
|0.22
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.44
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.44
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.52
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|10.04
|6.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
