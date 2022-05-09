Vaxtex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore, up 92.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.00 crore in March 2022 up 92.04% from Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 174.06% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 45.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Vaxtex shares closed at 29.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)