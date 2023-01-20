English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vaxtex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.39 crore, down 30.55% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaxtex Cotfab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.39 crore in December 2022 down 30.55% from Rs. 16.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 389.9% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 517.65% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    Vaxtex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

    Vaxtex shares closed at 5.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -56.78% returns over the last 6 months and -62.82% over the last 12 months.

    Vaxtex Cotfab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.3918.3316.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.3918.3316.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.2216.029.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.24-0.096.38
    Power & Fuel0.030.330.14
    Employees Cost0.040.320.15
    Depreciation0.070.070.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.271.330.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.490.350.06
    Other Income--0.110.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.490.460.26
    Interest-0.020.360.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.480.10-0.03
    Exceptional Items1.57----
    P/L Before Tax0.090.10-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.090.10-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.090.10-0.03
    Equity Share Capital10.0410.046.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.02-0.05
    Diluted EPS0.020.02-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.02-0.05
    Diluted EPS0.020.02-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vaxtex #Vaxtex Cotfab
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm