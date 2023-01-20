Vaxtex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.39 crore, down 30.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.39 crore in December 2022 down 30.55% from Rs. 16.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 389.9% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 517.65% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Vaxtex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Vaxtex shares closed at 5.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -56.78% returns over the last 6 months and -62.82% over the last 12 months.