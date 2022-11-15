English
    Vaswani Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.63 crore, up 8.47% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaswani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 86.63 crore in September 2022 up 8.47% from Rs. 79.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2022 up 405.03% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2022 up 34.88% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021.

    Vaswani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

    Vaswani Ind shares closed at 21.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.41% returns over the last 6 months and 32.82% over the last 12 months.

    Vaswani Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.63103.9479.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.63103.9479.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.9871.2362.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.6716.807.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.301.98-2.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.352.041.86
    Depreciation0.351.481.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.506.326.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.094.092.38
    Other Income0.510.600.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.604.692.56
    Interest2.152.052.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.452.640.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.452.640.48
    Tax0.660.660.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.791.980.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.791.980.35
    Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.660.12
    Diluted EPS0.600.660.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.660.12
    Diluted EPS0.600.660.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Vaswani Ind #Vaswani Industries
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 pm