 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vaswani Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.82 crore, up 15.08% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaswani Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.82 crore in March 2022 up 15.08% from Rs. 104.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2022 up 99.55% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022 up 37.14% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2021.

Vaswani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2021.

Vaswani Ind shares closed at 19.45 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.46% returns over the last 6 months and 46.24% over the last 12 months.

Vaswani Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.82 86.51 104.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.82 86.51 104.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.49 58.52 74.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.75 10.41 10.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.12 2.79 0.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.40 1.93 1.84
Depreciation 0.36 1.09 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.57 9.06 11.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.37 2.72 3.88
Other Income 0.47 0.07 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.84 2.79 4.18
Interest 2.66 2.28 2.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.18 0.52 1.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.18 0.52 1.87
Tax 0.82 1.26 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.36 -0.74 1.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.36 -0.74 1.68
Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 -0.25 0.56
Diluted EPS 1.12 -0.25 0.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 -0.25 0.56
Diluted EPS 1.12 -0.25 0.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Vaswani Ind #Vaswani Industries
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.